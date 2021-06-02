Atlas Protocol Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $799,991.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

