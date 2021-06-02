Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.50.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.45. 28,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,116. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

