Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s 7th Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,382 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.91% of Atlassian worth $1,088,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

TEAM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,116. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.06.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

