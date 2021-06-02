Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $231.98 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.06.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

