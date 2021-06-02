Atria Investments LLC Buys 435,384 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 756.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,384 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,220. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98.

