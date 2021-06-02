Atria Investments LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. 46,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

