Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,855 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,538. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

