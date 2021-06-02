AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 389,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,912,406. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

