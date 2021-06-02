AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 204,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,912,406. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

