Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Achieves $6.33 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $79,738.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00090188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.01021388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09483432 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,802,915 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.