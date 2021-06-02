Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AUPH stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

