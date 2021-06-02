Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 256,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 870,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

