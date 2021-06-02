Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

