Ayro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,583% compared to the average volume of 737 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYRO stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

