Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $892.72 million, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

