Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$4.26 on Wednesday. 187,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,923. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

