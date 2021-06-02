Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Cap of $170.85 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.85 million and approximately $92.87 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00022949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

