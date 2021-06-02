Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,022 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,513,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $705.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.74. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.