Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 1,489 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,947,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,411,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $18,659,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $16,592,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DNMR opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

