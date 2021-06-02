Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $30,000 in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

