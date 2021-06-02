Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $84,365,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

