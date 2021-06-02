Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$127.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$82.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$69.58 and a 1-year high of C$128.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.92.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

