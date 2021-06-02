Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $563.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

