Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.82 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $250.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01047929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.75 or 0.09734270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052801 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,014,870 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.