Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Bausch Health Companies worth $33,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

