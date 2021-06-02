Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Senior Officer Sells C$16,842.81 in Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Senior Officer Milorad Gavrilovic sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$16,842.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,689.36.

Milorad Gavrilovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Milorad Gavrilovic sold 1,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$1,040.00.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$55.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.