Beacon Securities Comments on Imaflex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imaflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE IFX opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$69.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22. Imaflex has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.38.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

