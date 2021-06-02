Beaxy (BXY) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $950.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

