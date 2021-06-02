Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

