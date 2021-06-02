BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Increased by CIF Asset Management Ltd

CIF Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises approximately 12.3% of CIF Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIF Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $367.01 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC increased their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

