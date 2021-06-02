Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

