Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) vs. Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -114.43% Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14%

16.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 48.04 -$7.72 million ($3.66) -0.78 Nkarta $120,000.00 6,786.16 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -8.13

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.96%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nkarta beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. Its clinical product candidates also include Rivo-cel, an allogeneic T cell product candidate intended to enhance outcomes when administered after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the treatment of hematologic malignancies and inherited blood disorders. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

