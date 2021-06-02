Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,810. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

