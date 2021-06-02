Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 90,335 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $6,208.74.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68.

BBY stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. 3,259,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,616. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

