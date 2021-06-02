bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 0.1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.50 ($46.47) and last traded at €39.65 ($46.65). Approximately 1,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($46.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.19.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.