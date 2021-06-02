Bezant Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 415% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $791.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.01021079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.29 or 0.09764867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092219 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

