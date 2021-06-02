BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,364 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Okta were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

