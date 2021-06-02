BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PVH were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

