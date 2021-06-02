BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

