BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 10,966 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 149.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 373.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.