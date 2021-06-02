BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

