Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

