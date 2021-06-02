Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Big Lots by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

