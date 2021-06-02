Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,435 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $156.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

