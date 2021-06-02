BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,065.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00016623 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $50,065.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $948.83 or 0.02506998 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

