Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.88. Bio-Path shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 57,690 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

