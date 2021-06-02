BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
