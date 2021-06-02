BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.69 million and $2.72 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

