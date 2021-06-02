BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,360. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 533,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.