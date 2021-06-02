BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.48% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $706,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

BJ opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

